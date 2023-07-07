TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds head into a matchup with William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +105. The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -125 +105 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 24 of the 42 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.1%).

Milwaukee has an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Brewers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times this season for a 38-45-5 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-20 23-21 22-18 25-23 35-25 12-16

