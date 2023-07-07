Friday's game between the Milwaukee Brewers (47-41) and Cincinnati Reds (49-39) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (6-5) against the Reds and Andrew Abbott (4-0).

Brewers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

Milwaukee is 24-18 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 371 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Brewers have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Brewers Schedule