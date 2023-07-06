The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini has four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .248.
  • Caratini has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 38.7% of his games this season, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.
  • In 10 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
.196 AVG .288
.321 OBP .333
.326 SLG .390
2 XBH 2
2 HR 2
7 RBI 8
14/7 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (9-6) out to make his 19th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
