The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini and his .419 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one extra-base hit but no homers), take on starting pitcher Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini has four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .248.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 16 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (12.9%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 38.7% of his games this season, Caratini has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.

In 10 of 31 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .196 AVG .288 .321 OBP .333 .326 SLG .390 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 7 RBI 8 14/7 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

