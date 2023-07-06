Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia and his .478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Raimel Tapia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Tapia has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (10.6%).
- He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (23.4%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.125
|AVG
|.214
|.167
|OBP
|.421
|.313
|SLG
|.429
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (9-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.