The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia and his .478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia is hitting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Tapia has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), with more than one hit on five occasions (10.6%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 11 games this season (23.4%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 31.9% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
.125 AVG .214
.167 OBP .421
.313 SLG .429
1 XBH 1
1 HR 1
2 RBI 1
7/1 K/BB 8/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs will send Stroman (9-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season as he aims for his 10th victory. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among pitchers who qualify.
