Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Owen Miller -- hitting .282 with four doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on July 6 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is hitting .280 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- In 45 of 68 games this year (66.2%) Miller has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (5.9%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.9% of his games.
- In 23 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.250
|AVG
|.308
|.315
|OBP
|.328
|.375
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|24/9
|K/BB
|23/4
|5
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 81 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Stroman (9-6) is going for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 2.76 ERA in 107 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.76), 12th in WHIP (1.087), and 46th in K/9 (7.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.