The Chicago Cubs (40-45) will look for Cody Bellinger to extend an 11-game hitting streak against the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41), on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at American Family Field.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (5-7) for the Brewers and Marcus Stroman (9-6) for the Cubs.

Brewers vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (5-7) for his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.57 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

Stroman goes for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.76 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.76, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .205 against him.

Stroman has 14 quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman will look to collect his 17th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging six innings per appearance.

He has had six appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks seventh, 1.087 WHIP ranks 12th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Marcus Stroman vs. Brewers

He will face a Brewers offense that ranks 24th in the league with 365 total runs scored while batting .229 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .372 slugging percentage (26th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 91 home runs (20th in the league).

Stroman has pitched six innings without giving up an earned run on three hits, while striking out eight against the Brewers this season.

