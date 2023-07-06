When the Milwaukee Brewers (46-41) and Chicago Cubs (40-45) meet at American Family Field on Thursday, July 6, Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman to the hill. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cubs have -110 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.57 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (9-6, 2.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Brewers' matchup against the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will William Contreras hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 41 times and won 23, or 56.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Brewers have gone 25-20 (55.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 52.4% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (35.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 14-25 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 0-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central -114 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.