Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs square off against William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 91 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.372).

The Brewers' .229 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Milwaukee has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (365 total runs).

The Brewers' .309 on-base percentage ranks 25th in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 9.3 times per game, the fourth-worst average in the majors.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.268).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Freddy Peralta (5-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Peralta is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the season.

Peralta will aim to pitch five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 5.4 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 16 appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Pirates W 11-8 Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs L 7-6 Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman 7/7/2023 Reds - Home Corbin Burnes Andrew Abbott 7/8/2023 Reds - Home Colin Rea Luke Weaver 7/9/2023 Reds - Home Julio Teheran - 7/14/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/15/2023 Reds - Away - -

