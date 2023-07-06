Freddy Peralta takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday at American Family Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Brewers (-110). The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Brewers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers are 23-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 56.1% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Milwaukee has a 25-20 record (winning 55.6% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Milwaukee has played in 87 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-45-5).

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-20 23-21 21-18 25-23 34-25 12-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.