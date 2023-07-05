The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia and his .478 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is batting .239 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Tapia has gotten a hit in 22 of 47 games this season (46.8%), including five multi-hit games (10.6%).

In three games this year, he has homered (6.4%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this year (23.4%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 47 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 .256 AVG .214 .347 OBP .421 .372 SLG .429 4 XBH 1 0 HR 1 5 RBI 1 11/6 K/BB 8/4 3 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings