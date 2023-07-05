Currently the Green Bay Packers are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Watch the Packers this season on Fubo!

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Packers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.

Green Bay totaled 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per contest.

The Packers posted a 5-4 record at home and were 3-5 away last season.

Green Bay picked up five wins as the favorite (in 11 games) and three wins as an underdog (six games).

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones ran for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In addition, Jones had 59 receptions for 395 yards and five touchdowns.

A.J. Dillon rushed for 770 yards (45.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Dillon also had 28 receptions for 206 yards and zero TDs.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

Romeo Doubs had 42 receptions for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 17 games last year, Quay Walker compiled 1.5 sacks to go with 5.0 TFL and 119 tackles.

Bet on Packers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +5000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

Odds are current as of July 5 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.