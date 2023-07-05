After going 2-for-5 in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Justin Steele) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Cubs.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is hitting .285 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.

In 45 of 67 games this year (67.2%) Miller has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.0% of his games.

He has scored in 23 games this season (34.3%), including four multi-run games (6.0%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .259 AVG .308 .325 OBP .328 .389 SLG .417 8 XBH 11 3 HR 1 12 RBI 11 23/9 K/BB 23/4 5 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings