Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brian Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks while batting .227.
- In 58.2% of his 79 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23 games this year (29.1%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (29 of 79), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.211
|.331
|OBP
|.307
|.435
|SLG
|.317
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|45/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty went 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.43 ERA ranks second, 1.031 WHIP ranks sixth, and 8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.