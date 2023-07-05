Brewers vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 5
Wednesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) and the Chicago Cubs (39-45) matching up at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 5.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.
- This year, Milwaukee has won seven of 15 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total), Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|L 8-7
|Freddy Peralta vs Osvaldo Bido
|July 1
|@ Pirates
|W 11-8
|Corbin Burnes vs Johan Oviedo
|July 2
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Colin Rea vs Rich Hill
|July 3
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Julio Teheran vs Drew Smyly
|July 4
|Cubs
|L 7-6
|Wade Miley vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 5
|Cubs
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Justin Steele
|July 6
|Cubs
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Marcus Stroman
|July 7
|Reds
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Andrew Abbott
|July 8
|Reds
|-
|Colin Rea vs Luke Weaver
|July 9
|Reds
|-
|Julio Teheran vs TBA
|July 14
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
