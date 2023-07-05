Wednesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) and the Chicago Cubs (39-45) matching up at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 5.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will get the nod for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 41 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (51.2%) in those games.

This year, Milwaukee has won seven of 15 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (362 total), Milwaukee is the 24th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule