The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras, who went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Contreras has had a hit in 43 of 66 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (22.7%).

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (13.6%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (30.3%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (12.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 of 66 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 35 .262 AVG .241 .358 OBP .322 .467 SLG .391 13 XBH 10 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 19/15 K/BB 36/13 0 SB 1

