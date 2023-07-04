Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Tellez has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In 14.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 24 games this year (30.8%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 42 .195 AVG .229 .258 OBP .308 .381 SLG .400 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 20 25/10 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

