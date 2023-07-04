Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Tellez has reached base via a hit in 44 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (30.8%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|.195
|AVG
|.229
|.258
|OBP
|.308
|.381
|SLG
|.400
|9
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|20
|25/10
|K/BB
|41/17
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- The Cubs give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
