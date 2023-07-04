Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Owen Miller and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks) at 4:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while hitting .283.
- In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Miller has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (6.1%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (28.8%), Miller has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.252
|AVG
|.308
|.322
|OBP
|.328
|.388
|SLG
|.417
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|11
|22/9
|K/BB
|23/4
|4
|SB
|5
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 80 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
