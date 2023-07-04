Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Yelich -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Read More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich has 84 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 65th in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (54 of 81), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 50.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (23.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|41
|.286
|AVG
|.273
|.387
|OBP
|.368
|.479
|SLG
|.422
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|22
|40/21
|K/BB
|37/23
|9
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (3-3) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.02 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.02 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .208 to his opponents.
