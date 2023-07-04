Christian Yelich -- batting .359 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich has 84 hits and an OBP of .376 to go with a slugging percentage of .449. All three of those stats rank first among Milwaukee hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 65th in slugging.

In 66.7% of his games this season (54 of 81), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (28.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this year, he has homered (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has driven in a run in 27 games this season (33.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 50.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (23.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 41 .286 AVG .273 .387 OBP .368 .479 SLG .422 15 XBH 14 5 HR 5 19 RBI 22 40/21 K/BB 37/23 9 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings