On Monday, William Contreras (coming off going 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Pirates.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

William Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is hitting .247 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 64.6% of his games this season (42 of 65), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (21.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (nine of 65), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 30 games this year (46.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 35
.255 AVG .241
.356 OBP .322
.461 SLG .391
12 XBH 10
4 HR 5
13 RBI 16
18/15 K/BB 36/13
0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Smyly (7-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
