On Monday, Victor Caratini (batting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Pirates.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .255 with four home runs and 10 walks.

Caratini has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (23.3%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 30), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Caratini has driven home a run in 12 games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.

In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .209 AVG .288 .327 OBP .333 .349 SLG .390 2 XBH 2 2 HR 2 7 RBI 8 13/7 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings