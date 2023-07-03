Christian Yelich and his .426 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (56 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs and Drew Smyly on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and two walks) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.438) and total hits (81) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

Yelich has picked up a hit in 66.3% of his 80 games this season, with multiple hits in 27.5% of them.

In nine games this year, he has homered (11.3%, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has driven home a run in 26 games this season (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (40 of 80), with two or more runs 18 times (22.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .272 AVG .273 .373 OBP .368 .456 SLG .422 14 XBH 14 5 HR 5 18 RBI 22 40/20 K/BB 37/23 8 SB 10

Cubs Pitching Rankings