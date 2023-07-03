Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Cubs - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Brian Anderson (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Pirates.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .227 with 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.2% of his games this year (46 of 79), with more than one hit 13 times (16.5%).
- He has homered in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Anderson has had an RBI in 23 games this season (29.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.211
|.331
|OBP
|.307
|.435
|SLG
|.317
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|14
|45/15
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.96 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.17), 43rd in WHIP (1.274), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
