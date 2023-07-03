Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Cubs on July 3, 2023
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Christian Yelich, Nico Hoerner and others when the Milwaukee Brewers host the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has collected 81 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.370/.438 slash line so far this season.
- Yelich has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has recorded 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .247/.337/.421 so far this season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 89 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.335/.399 on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .256/.343/.401 so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
