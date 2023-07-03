William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 2:10 PM ET, in the first of a four-game series at American Family Field.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs -110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the game.

Brewers vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 +100 -120 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Milwaukee's past three contests has been 8.3, a span during which the Brewers and their opponent have hit the over every time.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 23-18 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 56.1% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Milwaukee has a record of 25-19 (56.8%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Brewers' implied win probability is 52.4%.

In the 84 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-44-5).

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 23-21 20-17 25-22 34-24 11-15

