Victor Caratini Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Sunday, Victor Caratini (hitting .375 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Victor Caratini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has four home runs and 10 walks while batting .255.
- Caratini has had a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), including multiple hits seven times (23.3%).
- In 13.3% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has driven home a run in 12 games this year (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- In 10 of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|15
|.209
|AVG
|.288
|.327
|OBP
|.333
|.349
|SLG
|.390
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|8
|13/7
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 54th in WHIP (1.404), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.