Currently the Green Bay Packers are 19th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6600.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Packers games.

Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game offensively last season (17th in NFL), and it surrendered 336.5 yards per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

Last season the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 on the road.

Green Bay went 3-3 as underdogs and 5-6 as favorites.

The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Packers Impact Players

Aaron Jones rushed for 1,121 yards (65.9 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Jones also had 59 catches for 395 yards and five TDs.

On the ground, A.J. Dillon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 770 yards (45.3 per game).

In the passing game, Dillon scored zero touchdowns, with 28 catches for 206 yards.

Christian Watson had 41 catches for 611 yards (43.6 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs scored three TDs, hauling in 42 balls for 425 yards (32.7 per game).

Quay Walker recorded 119 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears - +6600 2 September 17 @ Falcons - +6600 3 September 24 Saints - +3000 4 September 28 Lions - +2000 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000 8 October 29 Vikings - +4000 9 November 5 Rams - +5000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6600 11 November 19 Chargers - +2800 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2000 13 December 3 Chiefs - +650 14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +15000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000 18 January 7 Bears - +6600

