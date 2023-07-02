The Pittsburgh Pirates (39-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (44-39) meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at PNC Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Pirates will give the ball to Rich Hill (7-7, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Colin Rea (4-4, 4.57 ERA).

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - PIT (7-7, 4.55 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (4-4, 4.57 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Rea

The Brewers will send Rea (4-4) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

During 14 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 4.57 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.

Rea enters the game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Rea is aiming for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.9 innings per start.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-7) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 43-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 4.55 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .264.

He has earned a quality start six times in 16 starts this season.

Hill has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 43-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 55th in WHIP (1.404), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Rich Hill vs. Brewers

The Brewers are batting .228 this season, 29th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .372 (26th in the league) with 89 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Brewers to go 3-for-17 with a double and three RBI in five innings this season.

