On Saturday, Willy Adames (.184 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames is hitting .199 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Adames has had a hit in 37 of 72 games this season (51.4%), including multiple hits 12 times (16.7%).

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.3%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Adames has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 27 of 72 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .221 AVG .178 .295 OBP .283 .389 SLG .348 10 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 20 40/14 K/BB 42/18 1 SB 3

Pirates Pitching Rankings