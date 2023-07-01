Stephan Jaeger will play at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan at Detroit Golf Club, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Looking to place a bet on Jaeger at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Jaeger has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in three of his last 20 rounds played.

Jaeger has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Jaeger has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Jaeger will attempt to prolong his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 33 -6 278 0 25 1 2 $2.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Jaeger has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been fifth.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

Jaeger finished fifth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Detroit Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -11.

The average course Jaeger has played in the past year has been 94 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Jaeger shot better than 68% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Jaeger fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Jaeger recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the tournament average (1.7).

Jaeger recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 48 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Jaeger's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.8).

Jaeger ended the Travelers Championship bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Jaeger finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

