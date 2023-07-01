2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Entering play in round three at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith leads with a score of -13. Watch as the action continues from Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan.
How to Watch the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic
- Start Time: 6:50 AM ET
- Venue: Detroit Golf Club
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/7,370 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Taylor Pendrith
|1st
|-13
|67-64
|Taylor Moore
|1st
|-13
|64-67
|Ludvig Aberg
|3rd
|-12
|65-67
|Rickie Fowler
|3rd
|-12
|67-65
|Justin Lower
|5th
|-11
|68-65
Rocket Mortgage Classic Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:50 PM ET
|Ludvig Aberg (-12/3rd), Rickie Fowler (-12/3rd)
|2:00 PM ET
|Taylor Moore (-13/1st), Taylor Pendrith (-13/1st)
|1:30 PM ET
|Collin Morikawa (-11/5th), Aaron Rai (-11/5th)
|1:10 PM ET
|Cameron Davis (-10/9th), Sepp Straka (-10/9th)
|1:40 PM ET
|Justin Lower (-11/5th), Adam Schenk (-11/5th)
|1:00 PM ET
|Peter Kuest (-10/9th), Adam Hadwin (-10/9th)
|12:35 PM ET
|Nicolai Hojgaard (-9/15th), Callum Tarren (-9/15th)
|1:20 PM ET
|Dylan Wu (-10/9th), Andrew Landry (-10/9th)
|12:50 PM ET
|Peter Malnati (-9/15th), Chris Kirk (-9/15th)
|11:55 AM ET
|Keegan Bradley (-8/19th), Sam Ryder (-8/19th)
