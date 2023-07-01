Rashan Gary is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Rashan Gary Injury Status

Gary is currently not on the injured list.

Is Gary your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Rashan Gary NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Rashan Gary 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 32 Tackles (7 for loss), 6 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Gary and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rashan Gary 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 1 1 7 0 0 Week 2 Bears 1 2 2 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 1 1 3 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 2 1 7 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0 0 3 0 0 Week 6 Jets 1 2 4 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0 0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0 0 1 0 1 Week 9 @Lions 0 0 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.