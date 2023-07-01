The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia is hitting .231 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Tapia has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 43 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in two of 43 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (23.3%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 4 .256 AVG .111 .347 OBP .333 .372 SLG .111 4 XBH 0 0 HR 0 5 RBI 0 11/6 K/BB 6/3 3 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings