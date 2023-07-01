Petr Mrazek is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and information on this Chicago Blackhawks player, see below.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Petr Mrazek's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Think Petr Mrazek will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Petr Mrazek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Goaltending Record -- 8-10-0 Shots Against 19.48 604 Goals Against 3.04 55 Saves 17.71 549 Save % -- 0.909

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Petr Mrazek's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+

NBCS-CHI,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.