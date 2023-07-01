Petr Mrazek 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Petr Mrazek is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's top goaltender. For more stats and information on this Chicago Blackhawks player, see below.
Petr Mrazek's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)
Petr Mrazek 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|20
|Goaltending Record
|--
|8-10-0
|Shots Against
|19.48
|604
|Goals Against
|3.04
|55
|Saves
|17.71
|549
|Save %
|--
|0.909
Petr Mrazek's Next Game
- Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks
- Game Day: December 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+
