Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Saturday, Owen Miller (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two walks and three RBI) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller has 15 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while batting .293.
- Miller will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 over the course of his last games.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 44 of 64 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, Miller has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (32.8%), including four multi-run games (6.3%).
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.322
|.327
|OBP
|.342
|.400
|SLG
|.435
|8
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|11
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.25 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 17th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.06 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 88 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
