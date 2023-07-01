Kingsley Enagbare is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Kingsley Enagbare Injury Status

Enagbare is currently not listed as injured.

Kingsley Enagbare 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 31 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Kingsley Enagbare 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Jets 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1.0 1.0 2 0 1 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

