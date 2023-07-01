The 2023 season kicks off for Jordan Love when the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jordan Love Injury Status

Love is currently not on the injured list.

Is Love your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Jordan Love NFL MVP Odds

Jordan Love 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 14-for-21 (66.7%), 195 YDS (9.3 YPA), 1 TD, 0 INT 1 CAR, -1 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Love and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jordan Love Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 11.70 412 58 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 235.94 20 20 2023 ADP - 168 23

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jordan Love 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Vikings 4 5 65 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Jets 2 4 8 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 6 9 113 1 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 2 3 9 0 0 1 -1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.