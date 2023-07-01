The Milwaukee Brewers, including Jesse Winker and his .313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.

Jesse Winker Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jesse Winker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jesse Winker At The Plate

Winker is batting .206 with four doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

In 45.8% of his games this year (22 of 48), Winker has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Winker has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 13 of 48 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jesse Winker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 21 .135 AVG .290 .264 OBP .375 .203 SLG .323 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 8 RBI 10 24/11 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings