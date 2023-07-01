Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Christian Yelich -- with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (80) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 51st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 79 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Yelich has had an RBI in 25 games this season (31.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (11.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 39 times this year (49.4%), including 17 games with multiple runs (21.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.272
|AVG
|.272
|.373
|OBP
|.361
|.456
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|19
|40/20
|K/BB
|37/21
|8
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Oviedo (3-8) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.06 ERA in 88 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 39th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd.
