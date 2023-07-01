Player props are listed for Christian Yelich and Carlos Santana, among others, when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Corbin Burnes Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Burnes Stats

Corbin Burnes (5-5) will take the mound for the Brewers, his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Burnes has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 28-year-old's 4.10 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.187 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.

Burnes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Jun. 25 5.2 8 4 4 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 5.0 8 7 7 3 2 at Twins Jun. 13 6.0 7 3 3 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 7 8.0 2 0 0 9 0 at Reds Jun. 2 6.0 2 3 3 7 4

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 41 walks and 37 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.367/.429 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 0 at Mets Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 1 at Mets Jun. 27 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 28 walks and 26 RBI (56 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a .243/.336/.409 slash line on the season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 30 0-for-4 2 0 1 0 0 at Mets Jun. 29 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Mets Jun. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Santana has 20 doubles, nine home runs, 33 walks and 43 RBI (67 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a .247/.326/.421 slash line so far this year.

Santana has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 2 8 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has 70 hits with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .287/.399/.455 on the season.

McCutchen heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .421 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and four RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 30 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Padres Jun. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Padres Jun. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 27 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Jun. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

