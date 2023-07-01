William Contreras and Carlos Santana will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 19th in baseball with 87 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.370).

The Brewers have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.226).

Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (331 total, four per game).

The Brewers are 25th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Brewers' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee's 4.05 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.269).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Corbin Burnes (5-5) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.10 ERA in 94 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Burnes is looking to secure his 10th quality start of the season in this game.

Burnes will look to pitch five or more innings for his 15th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates L 8-7 Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly 7/4/2023 Cubs - Home Wade Miley Kyle Hendricks 7/5/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele 7/6/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Marcus Stroman

