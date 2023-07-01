Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at PNC Park against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is set for 4:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -145 +120 8 -120 +100 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 22 of the 40 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (55%).

Milwaukee has a record of 11-10 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Brewers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Milwaukee has combined with opponents to go over the total 33 times this season for a 33-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 21-21 18-17 25-22 33-24 10-15

