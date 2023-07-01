In Week 18 of the 2023 season, Bo Melton and the Green Bay Packers will square off against the Chicago Bears at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Melton's stats.

Bo Melton Injury Status

Melton is currently not listed as injured.

Bo Melton 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 17 TAR, 11 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD

Bo Melton Fantasy Insights

With 22.3 fantasy points this season (7.4 per game), Melton is the 123rd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 309th among all players.

In Week 17 against the Minnesota Vikings, Melton posted 16.5 fantasy points, recording six receptions on nine targets for 105 yards and one TD.

Other Packers Players

Bo Melton 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 15 Buccaneers 2 1 7 0 Week 16 @Panthers 6 4 44 0 Week 17 @Vikings 9 6 105 1

