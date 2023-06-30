Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames -- batting .184 with a double, two home runs, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the mound, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .198.
- Adames has gotten at least one hit in 50.7% of his games this year (36 of 71), with multiple hits 12 times (16.9%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 11 of them (15.5%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Adames has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 71 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.221
|AVG
|.174
|.295
|OBP
|.279
|.389
|SLG
|.341
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|19
|40/14
|K/BB
|41/18
|1
|SB
|3
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.45 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .277 batting average against him.
