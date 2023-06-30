The Chicago Sky (6-9) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Sky beat the Sparks 80-63 on Wednesday when they last met.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.0 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3.0 3.7 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 2.1 1.5 1.0 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith leads the Sky at 6.8 rebounds per game, while also putting up 2.1 assists and 10.4 points.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Courtney Williams paces the Sky at 5.5 assists per contest, while also posting 6.1 rebounds and 8.2 points. She is sixth in the WNBA in assists.

Kahleah Copper puts up 16.4 points and 2.0 assists per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 5.4 rebounds, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 42.0% from downtown (eighth in league) with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Elizabeth Williams puts up 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, she averages 1.0 steal and 1.4 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Sky vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -2.5 155.5

