Rowdy Tellez -- .133 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Osvaldo Bido on the hill, on June 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .216 with seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Tellez has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this year (43 of 75), with more than one hit 10 times (13.3%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Tellez has had an RBI in 22 games this season (29.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this year (26.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 40 .196 AVG .233 .260 OBP .318 .384 SLG .414 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 15 RBI 17 25/10 K/BB 41/17 0 SB 0

