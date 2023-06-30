Friday, Raimel Tapia and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates and Osvaldo Bido, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 25, when he went 0-for-0 against the Guardians.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .226.

Tapia has gotten at least one hit in 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), with at least two hits four times (9.5%).

In 42 games played this season, he has gone deep in just two of them.

In 10 games this year (23.8%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (23.8%), including three games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .256 AVG .273 .347 OBP .319 .372 SLG .364 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 5 11/6 K/BB 8/3 3 SB 2

