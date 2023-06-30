Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Owen Miller (batting .233 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Mets.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Owen Miller? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Pirates Player Props
|Brewers vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Pirates
|Brewers vs Pirates Odds
|Brewers vs Pirates Prediction
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .286 with 14 doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
- Miller has picked up a hit in 43 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- In 6.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Miller has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.3%).
- In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|31
|.260
|AVG
|.309
|.327
|OBP
|.330
|.400
|SLG
|.418
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|20/4
|4
|SB
|5
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.45 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .277 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.