Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Pirates - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, six walks and six RBI), battle starter Osvaldo Bido and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 79 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .429.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 47th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.
- In 65.4% of his 78 games this season, Yelich has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games this year, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24 games this year (30.8%), Yelich has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 48.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.5%.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.272
|AVG
|.275
|.373
|OBP
|.366
|.456
|SLG
|.405
|14
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|18
|40/20
|K/BB
|37/21
|8
|SB
|10
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
- Bido (0-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.45 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.45, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.
