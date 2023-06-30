Nneka Ogwumike and Alanna Smith will clash when the Los Angeles Sparks (7-8) take on the Chicago Sky (6-9) at Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

In Chicago's most recent matchup, it defeated Los Angeles 80-63 at home. Courtney Williams (21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 60 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Kahleah Copper (14 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) led the way for the Sky. Ogwumike (16 PTS, 11 REB, 2 STL, 33.3 FG%) and Jordin Canada (13 PTS, 5 AST, 36.4 FG%) paced the Sparks.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-140 to win)

Sky (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+115 to win)

Sparks (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-2.5)

Sky (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 155.5

155.5 When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 77.5 (second-worst), they rank fifth in the league with 81.1 points given up per contest.

Chicago is ninth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with 34.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

The Sky rank fifth in the WNBA with 19.7 dimes per game.

Chicago is averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 13 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked).

This year, the Sky are sinking 7.2 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 35.1% (fourth-ranked) from three-point land.

Chicago is allowing opponents to put up a 32.3% three-point percentage this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by allowing just 6.2 threes per game (second-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky have been significantly better offensively at home, where they average 82.3 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 73.3 per game. Defensively, they are worse at home, where they concede 82 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to score 80.4 per game.

Chicago rebounds worse at home than on the road (33.1 RPG at home, 35.4 on the road), but it limits its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (32.7 at home, 36.1 on the road).

The Sky average 20.3 assists per home contest, 1.2 more than their average on the road in 2023 (19.1). The 2023 WNBA campaign has seen Chicago commit fewer turnovers at home (13.4 per game) than on the road (14.8). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.7 per game) than on the road (13.3).

This year, the Sky average 8.1 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.4 on the road (shooting 39.6% from distance in home games compared to 31.1% on the road).

This year, Chicago is averaging 7 three-pointers allowed per game at home and 5.5 on the road (while allowing 35.5% shooting from distance in home games compared to 29.3% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

The Sky have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.

Chicago is 7-7-0 against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, Chicago has two wins ATS (2-1).

The Sky have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.