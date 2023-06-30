When the Milwaukee Brewers (43-38) and Pittsburgh Pirates (38-42) meet at PNC Park on Friday, June 30, Freddy Peralta will get the nod for the Brewers, while the Pirates will send Osvaldo Bido to the mound. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Brewers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (5-7, 4.54 ERA) vs Bido - PIT (0-1, 3.45 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Brewers versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Brewers (-145) in this matchup, means that you think the Brewers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.90 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will William Contreras hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 22 out of the 39 games, or 56.4%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have an 11-10 record (winning 52.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

In the last 10 games, the Brewers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over three times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 61 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (42.6%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 14-18 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Pirates had a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Christian Yelich 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 1st Win NL Central +110 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.